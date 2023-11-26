NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers have moved into the tristate area and are expected to bring a heavier downpour later this evening.

Thankfully, this system will move out overnight before many wake up for the workweek on Monday. The upcoming week will be dry, aside from Friday evening, and temperatures will range from the mid-30s to the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are expected to have nasty wind chills, making the air feel like it’s in the teens. Next weekend, including Friday night, Saturday morning, and Sunday, is looking to be wet.