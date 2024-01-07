NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-staters emerged from their homes after the first snowstorm of the season plowed through the region.

The five boroughs, as well as Long Island, got off easy as snow accumulations only ranged from a trace to a half-inch.

The one exception was Commack in Suffolk County, which saw one inch of snow. Our neighbors to the north saw a bit more, as about 2 to 4 inches piled up in Westchester and Rockland counties.

The nearby New Jersey counties of Hudson, Essex, Union, Bergen, and Middlesex saw about 1 to 4 inches of snow. The two outliers were Oakland (5.5″) and Franklin Lakes (6.2″), both in Bergen County.

Connecticut as a whole saw 1 to 4 inches as well. However, a few spots saw five or more inches.

As we moved further north and west of the city, the snow totals increased even more. Somerset County in New Jersey saw 2 to 4 inches in most locations, while Hunterdon and Passaic counties saw between 3 and 5 inches.

Once you got into Morris County, the real snow-shoveling amounts began showing up. A good 3 to 6 inches fell throughout most of the area. However, a handful of towns saw over 7 inches. Jefferson Township, Lake Hopatcong, and Mount Arlington were a few of those. Green Pond was the winner with 8.1 inches.

If that snow wasn’t enough for you, all you had to do was head to Warren County. About 4 to 8 inches fell there, and we also had a 10″-plus reporting out in Blairstown. Still not enough? How about 8 to 13 inches out in Sussex County?

However, the lower Hudson Valley was the location that ran away with this storm. Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster counties saw double-digit snowfall in many areas. Some of those included Port Jervis (13.1″), Manchester Bridge (16.7″), and the king of this storm, Milton, with 18 inches. Putnam and Sullivan pitched in with 6 to 12 inches of accumulation.

Those of you in the southern half of New Jersey and along the coast primarily saw a rain event. Any snow that accumulated at the storm’s onset stayed below an inch.

You can put your shovels and scrapers off to the side, though, as no wintry weather is expected during the coming days. The sunshine returns tomorrow as high-pressure parks itself off to our south. Temperatures will rise into the 40s.

However, the dry weather will be short-lived as another storm system enters the region Tuesday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely into Wednesday morning, and the winds will also increase. Expect afternoon highs in the 50s.