Unfortunately, the work week will start with unsettled weather — showers and storms are expected. Monday isn’t a total washout, but as the system slowly approaches the area, expect periods of rain and thunderstorms to develop.

Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Localized flooding is a possibly too. Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the upper 70s.

On Tuesday, expect slightly better conditions, but there’s still a chance of some isolated showers. The entire system slowly moves offshore, but not far enough offshore that we are in the clear.

The day will be a blend of clouds and of some sun at times with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the low to mid 80s.

The remainder of the week looks fairly dry; the only trouble day looks to be Friday as spotty thunderstorms could ignite ahead of the next frontal system. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s.