NEW YORK (PIX11) — The string of gorgeous weather continued on Wednesday. Skies were generally sunny, with high pressure in complete control over the region and temperatures in the lower 70s.

Down south, an area of low pressure is expected to make its way up the coast and bring rain. Unfortunately, that rain looks to come during the weekend and will probably spoil any outdoor plans.

Skies will remain clear for Wednesday night. Winds will be on the light side, allowing many areas outside the city to dip into the 40s. Some spots in the Catskills will likely go down into the 30s. For the city, expect overnight lows to be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will continue to feature plenty of sunshine from dusk until dawn. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Friday will remain dry, with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase during the day as the area of low pressure off the Carolinas starts to drift northward to our region. The rain should hold off until the overnight period.

A good chunk of Saturday looks wet, with rain starting early. At times, downpours will be likely, and that will cause some localized flooding. In addition to the heavy rain, a chilly wind from the northeast will be around and possibly cause some coastal flooding at high tide. Because of the cool breeze from the northeast, temperatures will likely stay in the 60s.

On Sunday, the area of low pressure will still linger to the south, keeping rain in the forecast. Right now, the rain does not look to be as heavy or widespread as Saturday will be but expect it to stay damp and cool. Highs will only be in the upper 60s.

There are questions on how much the storm system will linger around. There may still be some showers around Monday. Otherwise, the skies should start to clear out, allowing the sun to return. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.