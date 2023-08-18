NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a stormy start to Friday, the weekend is shaping up to be a gorgeous one.

An area of high pressure will pass to the south bringing northwesterly winds on Saturday. By Sunday, that high moves offshore, and that will allow a warmup to develop.

Any clouds that developed on Friday afternoon will clear out relatively quickly. There will still be a breeze around from the northwest and that will cause temperatures to dip down into the lower 60s.

Some areas well inland may dip down into the lower 50s.

On Saturday, there is an area of low pressure in Eastern Canada that may throw a few clouds around for areas mainly north and east of the city. As for the rest of the city, the skies will be generally sunny across the board.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be a northwesterly wind that will keep highs to be around 80 degrees.

The winds will then shift southwesterly as the area of high pressure to the south tracks off the coast. That will cause temperatures to warm up rather quickly into the upper 80s.

The warming trend continues into Monday with highs topping out at around 90 degrees. Late in the day, a cold front approaches bringing the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will then trail back down to around 80 degrees for much of next week.