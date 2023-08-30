NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday started out unsettled as a cold front brought showers in the morning. Skies then began to clear out during the afternoon, and the humidity went downhill courtesy of an area of high pressure moving in from the Midwest.

That high will stick around through the holiday weekend, keeping us dry and preventing Tropical Storm Idalia from heading up the East Coast to our region.

Wednesday night will feature some clouds associated with Idalia, crossing through the Carolinas. More importantly, a refreshing northwesterly breeze will continue to bring down the humidity and cause temperatures to dip into the mid-60s.

Thursday will continue to feature clouds associated with Idalia through at least the morning hours. Skies may start to clear out during the afternoon as high pressure continues to suppress Tropical Storm Idalia and causes it to track out into the Atlantic. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s

Friday will be an absolute gem with high pressure right over the region. Expect sunny skies and temperatures to stay in the mid-70s

During the holiday weekend, skies will remain mostly sunny for much of the period. Temperatures will start at around 80 on Saturday, but winds will turn to the southwest and warm things up into the mid-80s on Sunday, then to about 90 on Labor Day.

Temperatures will remain on the hot side on Tuesday, with highs staying at around 90, but a frontal boundary may cool temperatures back down into the 80s by the middle part of next week.