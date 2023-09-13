NEW YORK (PIX11) — After another round of rain on Wednesday, quieter weather is on the way as high pressure starts to make its way toward the region.

At the same time, Hurricane Lee is tracking its way north well off the Eastern Seaboard in the Western Atlantic. While the storm will stay well east of our region, it will still bring rough surf, beach erosion, and dangerous rip currents to our coastline through the rest of the week.

Any lingering showers associated with a passing frontal boundary will move offshore early on Wednesday evening. The rest of the night will feature drying conditions as the winds come from the northwest and bring down the humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s in the city, while many areas in the north and west go down into the 50s.

Thursday will be a delightful day as high pressure moves in from Canada. Skies will be bright and sunny all day long, with highs in the mid-70s.

By Friday, we will start to see some high clouds associated with Lee that will start to make its nearest pass to our region. The winds will start to kick up with gusts approaching 25 mph late in the day and into the evening. Across Eastern Long Island, we may see gusts approach 40 mph

While the hurricane will stay well east of our region, it is still a very large storm. There may be a brief shower associated with Lee when the storm makes its nearest approach on Saturday. The rest of the region will stay dry but windy under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Things should start to calm down rather quickly on Sunday. As Lee moves into Eastern New England, any clouds associated with the storm should move to the north, and skies will turn sunny. While there may still be some rough surf and rip currents, the threat will be lessening. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s.

On Monday, a weak system could bring the chance of a shower. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.