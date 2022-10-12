The string of gorgeous weather came to an end on Wednesday as a cold front makes its way into the region. The potent frontal boundary arrives on Thursday, bringing the risk of some gusty storms and a few hefty downpours that could bring localized flooding for parts of the region.

There is some good news though: the front looks more progressive indicating that there is a glimmer of hope that game two of the Yankee-Guardians Series to go on as scheduled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday night will be comfortable with thickening cloudiness associated with the approaching cold front. The cloud cover and the southerly wind will keep temperatures at around 60 degrees.

There may be a few early breaks of sun with temperatures climbing to near 70 on Thursday, but the risk of showers will be on the increase, especially in the afternoon. The rain could become heavier, especially toward the evening rush as the front passes through. Along with the rain, there could be some strong gusty winds and a few embedded thunderstorms. There is also a chance for a line of storms to develop and slow to move increasing the risk of flooding.

Lately, the forecast models have started to indicate that the storm system will be more progressive. That would mean the rainfall amount could lower significantly to around .5″ to 1″. Also, the rain may depart much earlier than expected and allow the Yankees to play game two of the AL Division Series.

Cooler air follows behind the system on Friday. The clouds may clear out quickly late Thursday night, allowing for a mostly sunny day. The northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures in the mid 60s.

Much of the weekend looks dry. Saturday will feature sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. Expect more of the same to start the day on Sunday, but clouds will be on the increase with an approaching cold front.

That front may bring a few showers on Monday, but more importantly, it will cool things down. Expect highs to be in the lower 60s on Monday, then dip into the lower 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.