NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm that brought heavy rain, gusty winds and major coastal flooding has moved on. Replacing it is an arctic air mass bringing in frigid temperatures along with brutal wind chills. Wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued through Saturday for areas to the north and west of New York City as it will feel colder than -10 degrees. Wind chills that cold could cause frostbite with exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

While the dangerous wind chills will be limited to inland areas, it will still be extremely cold in New York City. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower teens, but the gusty winds will make it feel more like 0 to -10 degrees.

As far as the weekend goes, the chill is here to stay. Saturday will feature partly sunny skies, but temperatures are only going to top out at around 20 degrees during the day. Winds will remain to be gusty making it feel more like the single digits all day long. By Christmas Eve, expect temperatures to dip into the teens with wind chills hovering around 0 degrees.

On Christmas Day, temperatures will start out in the mid teens, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s. The winds will start to ease, further allowing it to feel more like the upper teens by the latter part of the day.

Heading into next week, temperatures will start to moderate as the jet stream lifts to the north.

Monday will feature temperatures in the lower 30s. On Tuesday, we may see a weak disturbance bring the threat of flurries or snow showers. Otherwise, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s.

Heading into the latter part of the week, daytime temperatures will climb back into the 40s, with the chance of 50 degrees possibly by next Friday.