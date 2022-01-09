Dangerously cold weather coming to NY, NJ this week

Get ready for the coldest temperatures of the season!

After the region’s recent ice and storms, the focus will be on bundling up as a bitter blast settles in. A strong cold front is set to arrive Sunday evening, bringing significantly colder air to the tri-state overnight.

Even though the rain is expected to move out around midnight, there could be a few isolated snow showers in the wake of the frontal boundary.

Also, winds will shift gears from a southwesterly to a northwesterly flow. Gusty winds will average between 30 and 40 mph as it sweeps through the area, making it feel even colder than the actual air temperature.

Arctic air will descend upon the region Monday and Tuesday. These temps will be so cold it will make your teeth chatter. Temperatures are slated to dive into the teens and single digits with wind chills below zero at times.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory from 12 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m.. Tuesday for Sullivan and parts of Ulster County. With feel-like temperatures between -15 and -25 in these locations, frostbite is possible within 30 minutes.

So far, the lowest temps for 2022 was recorded on Jan. 4:

Central Park 19

LGA 21

JFK 19

Islip 20

Newark 18

Bridgeport 17

You can expect some relief from the frigid temperatures on Wednesday as the mercury rises above freezing. Highs are slated to top out in the 30s with lows in the 20s for the rest of the week.

We are still monitoring a coastal storm later in the week. Currently, it looks like it remains out to sea and we will let you know if there are any changes.

We are also watching a clipper system that could yield light accumulations over the weekend. As always, stay tuned for updates.