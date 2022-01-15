Pedestrians wear heavy coats to protect against the cold in New York on Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Polar air brought dangerously frigid temperatures to the tri-state area Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of 15- to 20-mph winds that will produce wind chill values as low as 5 below zero. The wind will let up slightly in the afternoon, but it will still feel like 0 to -5 degrees.

Residents were urged to stay indoors, if possible. Anyone who needs to go outside should dress in layers and wear a heavy coat, a hat, and gloves, per the NWS. The weather agency warned of the potential for frostbite, which can happen in less than 20 minutes when skin is exposed to below-zero temperatures.

Expect the frigid air to linger into Sunday morning ahead of a coastal storm that’s expected to move into the area by the evening.

The storm was expected to be primarily a rain-maker for the five boroughs, Long Island, and the southern half of New Jersey. However, if the storm shifts farther to the east, the rain may change over to snow for much of the area.

As for the western suburbs of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, snow and occasional freezing rain were expected for the first few hours, but the precipitation will gradually change over to rain Sunday night. About 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible.

The storm should begin to make its way out of the area around daybreak Monday, but showers or light snow may linger. Expect slick road conditions for the morning commute on Monday.

Drier and brighter conditions were expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees.