NEW YORK — While the high humidity arrived on Tuesday, the full blast of heat arrives on Wednesday.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for the day in New Jersey as the heat index will approach 105 degrees. For the city, a Heat Advisory has been issued, but that will get upgraded by Thursday to an Excessive Heat Warning.

Temperatures on Wednesday will soar to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. However, adding in the heat and humidity, it will feel more like around 100 degrees in the city. Portions of New Jersey away from the coast may end up feeling more like 105 degrees.

All that heat and humidity could spark an isolated shower and thunderstorm starting in the afternoon and the threat lingers into the evening.

The peak of the heat occurs on Thursday. Temperatures will climb further into the 90s during the day and it will feel like 105 degrees in the city. Coastal sections will be the place to be as a sea breeze will keep temperatures down by a few degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for New York City. The heat index will approach 100 degrees starting tomorrow. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/SxxBH4qKyJ — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) August 10, 2021

For a look at the full, seven-day forecast, click here.

Friday will feature more of the same as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. The humidity may be a touch lower, and that will keep the heat index at around 100 degrees in the afternoon. Still, it will be a ridiculously hot day.

A cold front will start to move on Saturday. Ahead of it, it will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing to around 90. While it is still several days away, there is a chance that the storms that develop in the afternoon or evening may be on the severe side with winds gusting toward 50 mph or more.

Relief finally arrives on Sunday. The winds shift will northwesterly bringing in the cooler air. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The pleasant weather will continue heading into the next work week. Expect sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs holding in the lower 80s.