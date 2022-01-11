NEW YORK — Dangerously cold temperatures have arrived across the tri-state region.

High pressure continues to push arctic air into our area Tuesday, bringing us the coldest temps of the season so far.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, but it won’t help warm things up. The high temperature will be around 19 in the city and in the upper teens to low 20s for the suburbs.

However, wind chills will make it feel more like the single digits in some spots.

Stay home and stay warm if you can, or make sure to bundle up with hat, gloves, a scarf and a winter coat if you need to head out.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder as the high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the south.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonable Wednesday, with a high of 37 in the city and in the mid-to-upper 30s for the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder as winds will continue to bring air into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures that will remain close to seasonable with a high of 38 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and a return to colder temperatures as high pressure will bring arctic air back into the region. Afternoon temperatures will once again remain below freezing with a high of 26 in the city, mid-20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 28 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

The next chance of substantial rain and snow showers comes on Monday, as another area of low pressure moves close to the region. The exact track of the system will determine what effect it will have on our area.