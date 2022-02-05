A pedestrian walks through Manhattan on a cold weather day on January 11, 2022 in New York. – The National Weather Service said wind chills will plummet to as low as minus 5 degrees Monday night. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rain and icy mix moved out of the region overnight but the dangerous cold will stick around for the weekend.

Saturday started out sunny but cold. Highs were expected to top out in the upper 20s, but the wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the teens.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning that below-freezing temperatures could make slippery roads icy and dangerous. Drivers should be cautious of black ice.

By Sunday, the winds should ease a bit but it will remain a cold day with highs in the low to mid-30s. Heading into next week, temperatures will rise into the mid-40s by Wednesday. A storm tracking off the coast could bring some clouds on Tuesday.