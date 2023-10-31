NEW YORK (PIX11) — Halloween 2023 was a treat with no rain, but it was chilly as temperatures only climbed into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Late at night, a storm system will brush the coast, bringing some light rain that will linger into Wednesday morning. As the storm tracks northeast, it will pull down the coldest air of the season so far.

Freeze Watches have been issued for interior sections as temperatures are expected to go below freezing on Wednesday night. While the city will not get that cold, Frost Advisories will likely be issued.

It should remain dry for much of Halloween Evening. While a few sprinkles may develop, much light rain should hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will trail down into the lower 40s.

Wednesday will start wet with light rain around. As the storm tapers off during the middle part of the day, colder air will get pulled down, allowing some areas to the north to see a brief changeover to wet snow. No accumulations are to be expected, though. Temperatures are likely to fair no better than the upper 40s.

The core of the cold snap comes on Wednesday night. Skies will clear out, and a light northerly wind will cause temperatures to drop into the mid-30s in the city. Most areas to the north and west of the city will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s overnight.

The sun will be out on Thursday, but temperatures will respond poorly to it. Highs are expected to hit 50 degrees during the day barely.

We will start to see some temperature moderation by the end of the week. Under mostly sunny skies, Friday will see temperatures climb closer to 60 degrees, which is the normal high for this time of the year.

Marathon Weekend looks to be very promising. For the first time since Labor Day Weekend, rain will not be a factor as high pressure is expected to be in full control. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s during the period.

This is also a reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning. The clock moves back an hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that the sun will set before 5 p.m. due to the time change.