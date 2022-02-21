Damp, mild Tuesday ahead with more warmth Wednesday before cold, wintry finish to week

The final full week of February looks to feature a little bit of everything. A low pressure system passing to the north and west will bring some showers around here on Tuesday. Along with the rain, it will also be mild with 60s possible by Wednesday.

Heading into the latter part of the week, things start to turn back the other way. Not only will the chill return, but also a complex storm system that will be capable of bringing rain and snow.

Much of Monday night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees, but clouds will be on the increase as a warm front starts to move into the region.

A few showers may develop on Tuesday morning, but it will be sporadic with periods of light rain and drizzle. Despite the damp conditions, it will be a mild day as temperatures climb toward 50 during the day. Heading into the evening, there may be a steadier round of rain as a cold front passes through. Despite the passage of the front, temperatures will continue to climb further into the 50s.

Wednesday will feature another surge of spring-like warmth. Temperatures will into the 60s during the day and a few record highs may be set as a result. The warmth won’t last as high pressure from Canada moves in and cools things down rather quickly.

As the temperatures tumble, a complex storm system will makes its way into the East Coast. Highs will likely be at around 40 degrees early in the day. Late in the day, some snow may develop at the onset, but it may changeover to rain along coastal sections as warm air filters.

Cold air will filter in Friday morning and that could allow any rain along coastal sections to change back to snow before it finally tapers off. Accumulations will be tricky to forecast due to the complexity of the storm.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday looks OK but cold. On Sunday, another storm system will approach and possibly bring another round of wintry weather.