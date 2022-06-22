The first full day of summer seemed more like a throwback to spring or fall. Temperatures stayed in the 60s and it was gloomy with some light intermittent showers. This is all from a complex storm system featuring a nearly stationary frontal boundary just to the west of the region.

Changes with this gloomy pattern develop starting on Thursday as high pressure begins to move in; that will bring back the warmer temperatures. Heading into the weekend, we may see things start to heat up with the potential of temperatures soaring into the 90s.

It will remain damp with some light showers and drizzle for Wednesday night. The chance of heavier downpours looks to be low at this point, but there could be a few moderate showers at times into the overnight hours as the frontal boundary remains to the west. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Through the course of Thursday, the risk of showers will remain, especially to the west of the city, but the vast majority looks to be dry. The sun may break out, especially from the city and points east. That should help bring temperatures back up into the lower 70s despite winds coming in from the ocean.

By Friday, the complex series of disturbances that has been bringing the unsettled weather will finally shift offshore. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout and it will be noticeably warmer as temperatures near 80 degrees

The high pressure bringing in the sunny and dry conditions will shift offshore, opening the door for a potentially hot weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will soar into the 90s and it will likely come with the humidity, making it feel worse.

On Sunday, a sea breeze looks to develop, keeping temperatures for the city and coastal sections in the 80s, but inland areas will likely see highs going up into the 90s once again.

Monday starts out OK with partly sunny skies with highs around 80s. In the afternoon, a cold front will approach, bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.