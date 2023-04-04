NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday was another gorgeous day as temperatures climbed into the lower 70s in the city. Unfortunately, changes are on the way starting on Wednesday.

A frontal boundary drifts to the south of the region, bringing in cooler temperatures and a damp air mass. While the front will lift back to the north on Thursday and bring back the milder temperatures, the threat of thunderstorms will be on the table as a cold front sweeps across. Hopefully, it will pass after the Mets Home Opener in the afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday night. Some fog may even develop during the wee hours of the morning as the winds shift to the east. Overnight lows will end up in the lower 50s.

Skies will remain gray for much of Wednesday as the onshore flow persists. There may be some light drizzle around, especially during the morning hours and the cool winds will keep temperatures in the 50s for much of the day.

The front will lift to the north late Wednesday night and that may bring a round of showers. More importantly, southerly winds develop by Thursday, bringing back the mild temperatures. The sun will break through the clouds and that will boost temperatures up into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Along with the mild temperatures, it will be very muggy as well. As far as the Mets Home Opener, it looks like it will be dry, but the risk of showers and storms will be around, especially during the late afternoon hours.

Most of the storms should hold off until the evening hours when the front passes through. A few of these storms may be on the severe side with damaging winds. The best chance for these storms to develop will be for areas to the west and south of the city.

The sun returns along with cooler temperatures on Friday, with highs backing down to around 60.

As far as the holiday weekend goes, expect sunny skies for both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees.