With spring just 13 days away, we had another preview of the season Monday with highs topping out in the 70s across the city. Record temperatures were reported at Central Park, LaGuardia, and Newark. However, daytime heating was limited across Nassau and Suffolk counties due to winds coming off the ocean. Now the main concern will be the potential for severe weather across the region.

The severe weather that spawned the deadliest tornado in Iowa since 2008 traveled east, bringing rain to our area around 4 p.m. The frontal boundary associated with that system resulted in showers, thunderstorms, and damaging winds through the evening. It is expected to taper off between 10 p.m. and midnight. Power outages along with downed trees and power lines are possible as powerful winds pick up to between 50 to 60 mph. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Travel disruptions will also be a concern as rain coupled with whipping winds will make navigating around town difficult. There were also delays reported at LaGuardia and Newark airports.

Once the storm passes, expect a significant cool down. Overnight temperatures will likely bottom out in the 30s with sunshine returning on Tuesday with near normal daytime highs.

Then much cooler air arrives on Wednesday with the threat of mainly rain with a slight chance of snow showers. Temperatures will likely rebound into the 50s followed by another big drop over the weekend.