Crisp, cool weekend with slight chance for rain

NEW YORK — After an unusually warm week, temperatures won’t make it out of the 60s this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are looking dry for the most part, especially on Sunday. A slight chance of showers will stick around on Saturday.

Temperatures on both days will top out in the lower 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday looks to be a repeat of Sunday, but a steadier rain will likely move into the region during the evening and linger into Tuesday.

High temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the area.

It’s still a little too far out to predict the forecast for Halloween, but early models indicate it could be partly sunny with highs in the 60s.