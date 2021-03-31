Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

NEW YORK — A cold front arrived on Wednesday bringing showers that will linger into Thursday morning.

The rain should end before the Yankees home opener against Toronto Thursday at 1 p.m., but the gusty winds from the northwest will develop making it chilly for the players and fans.

The chill continues into Friday, but temperatures will recover for Easter Weekend.



Rain has developed Wednesday afternoon and it will continue into the night. Much of the heavier showers look to pass to the south and east of the city. These areas could get as much as an inch of rain.

Other areas, including the city, may end up with half to a three quarters of an inch of rain.



The showers will continue into Thursday morning before it tapers off toward the mid-day period.



Cold air will try to rush in as it tapers off and there is a chance that some areas well inland could see a changeover to snow as a result. Not much will be expected in terms of accumulations as the ground temperature will likely be too warm.



What will be noticed will be the chilly wind. Gusts will increase toward 30 mph from the northwest overnight and into Thursday. After topping out in the 60s for the past few days, temperatures will trail down into the mid-40s Wednesday night and it may only climb into the upper 40s as the Yankee game gets underway early Thursday afternoon.



The sun may breakthrough during the latter part of the day, but that chilly wind will still be kicking. Wind chills will likely be in the 30s during the game and it will drop further Thursday night.



It will likely feel more like 20 degrees by daybreak on Friday and the wind chills only climb into the lower 30s during the afternoon. The breeze should ease off by Friday night allowing for a nice improvement for Easter weekend.



Saturday will feature a lot of sun and temperatures will recover nicely back into the lower 50s. A weak disturbance will bring some clouds around on Easter Sunday, but it should stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.



The warming trend continues through the first half of next week with highs in the lower 60s and it should stay dry with mostly sunny skies. The next chance of showers may hold off until next Wednesday or so.



