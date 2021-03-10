Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

NEW YORK — Mother Nature overachieved on Tuesday, as the thermometer soared toward the mid-60s.



We take a slight step back on Wednesday, as an onshore flow develops, cooling temperatures a bit, but highs will remain above normal. A warm front will pass then Wednesday night bring back the warmth for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, an area of high pressure to the north will shift off the coast of New England bringing in an easterly wind off the chilly Atlantic Ocean.

That will cap temperatures in the 50s during the day for the city, while some inland areas could see temps into the 60s.



A warm front will lift Wednesday night bringing back the 60s for the rest of the week. On Friday, a cold front may bring the chance of a few showers in the morning, but the colder temperatures won’t arrive right away.



That will occur on Saturday as a gusty northwesterly wind develops. Temperatures will back down into the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. That gusty northwesterly breeze will probably make it feel colder as well.