After Sunday’s record heat, cooler temps kick off the workweek

Weather

by: , PIX11 Weather team

Posted: / Updated:

After record-high temperatures were recorded Sunday, we can expect cooler temperatures to kick off the workweek. 

A cold front will continue to move through the region as an onshore wind will bring much cooler temperatures to the tri-state area. 

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday morning, giving way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, low 70s for the suburbs. 

However, don’t get used to cooler temperatures just yet, as another warmup is in store as highs near 90 by midweek. 

As far as the holiday weekend is concerned, there is some uncertainty regarding temperatures. Right now, it looks like another cooldown with a chance for rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIXWeather on Twitter