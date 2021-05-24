After Sunday’s record heat, cooler temps kick off the workweek

After record-high temperatures were recorded Sunday, we can expect cooler temperatures to kick off the workweek.

A cold front will continue to move through the region as an onshore wind will bring much cooler temperatures to the tri-state area.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday morning, giving way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, low 70s for the suburbs.

However, don’t get used to cooler temperatures just yet, as another warmup is in store as highs near 90 by midweek.

As far as the holiday weekend is concerned, there is some uncertainty regarding temperatures. Right now, it looks like another cooldown with a chance for rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.