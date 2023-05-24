NEW YORK (PIX11) — A frontal boundary brings some showers early Wednesday evening, cooling temperatures down for Thursday. After that, a pleasant warm-up is in store for the extended weekend, with the possibility of 80 degrees on Memorial Day.

Any showers that develop late on Wednesday will end during the evening hours. Once the front shift to the south, a gusty northerly wind will develop and bring temperatures down overnight. Expect lows to end up at around 50 in the city. Elsewhere, we will see the 40s for most suburbs, with some spots well north going down into the upper 30s.

Thursday will feature a few patchy clouds during the day. However, there will still be a northerly breeze around, especially during the morning hours, and that will keep temperatures from climbing no further than the upper 60s in the city.

Afterward, a pleasant warming trend develops that will last through the entire holiday weekend.

Friday will feature a few high clouds around. Temperatures will make their way back into the lower 70s.

Some clouds associated with a storm well south may roll in occasionally through the weekend, but two areas of high pressure in the Ohio Valley and off the coast should keep us dry. Through the long weekend, temperatures will go from the mid-70s on Saturday to the lower 80s by Memorial Day.