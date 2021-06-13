Cooler than normal, more rain on the way

NEW YORK — After experiencing our first heat wave of the season, temperatures struggled to reach 70 degrees today.

The summer solstice arrives at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. But it feels more like May than June.

Sunday will feel a bit warmer with more sunshine, however, temperatures will remain slightly below average for this time of year. Expect a few possible morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies and a chance of a late day shower or storm.

You’ll also need to have the umbrella handy Monday as well as Tuesday morning. The air mass will become more stable for the rest of the work week. ‘

Also, anticipate a bump up in temps with more rain possible on Saturday.

Tracking the Tropics

We are closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf.

This system is expected to develop slowly over the next several days and could become a tropical depression during the week. Right now, it’s slow moving and could bring a lot of rain over portions of Central America and Southern Mexico.