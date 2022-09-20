NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Wednesday, expect the skies to slowly part and give way to sunshine with temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark and less humidity.

On Thursday (the first day of autumn @ 9:03 p.m.) and Friday another more potent cold front swings on through. The first on Thursday which may bring some showers, and the second cold front on Friday which will usher in that cooler autumn-like air. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s while Friday will struggle to make it to the mid 60s.

The first weekend of autumn looks to be very pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s!