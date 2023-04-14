Clouds sit above the Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty in New York City on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday featured another day of record warmth. Not only did we smash the previous record high of 85 degrees in Central Park, but temperatures also got into the 90s for the second day in a row. Cooler temperatures are on the way as a storm system makes its way toward the region from the south.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday night ahead of the approaching storm. Winds will shift to the east, allowing temperatures to trail down into the lower 60s in the city.

Saturday looks to be a gloomy day featuring cloudy skies along with some showers possible from time to time. Most of it will be on the light side, but there may be a few heavier showers in spots. An easterly wind will persist, keeping temperatures in the 60s all day long.

The system will move offshore on Sunday, but the clouds will remain in place. Occasionally, there may be a few breaks from the sun during the day. As the winds continue coming from the east, temperatures will top out in the mid-60s.

A cold front will make its way from the west, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms late Sunday night into Monday morning. The chance of showers may linger into the middle part of the day before the front shifts off the coast on Monday afternoon. Skies will clear out with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

A brisk northerly wind develops behind the front, bringing temperatures into the 40s on Monday night. The cool breeze will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, but it will start warming up during the latter part of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.