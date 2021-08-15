NEW YORK — Finally, some relief from the heat and humidity.

A refreshing air mass will bring an area of high pressure to the region Sunday, driving a northerly wind and keeping temperatures in the low 80s with far less humidity.

The sunshine and milder weather will continue into next week.

Monday will feature sunny skies as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Tuesday will start out with some clouds and sun, but a chance of rain could move into the area by the afternoon.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could impact the region heading into the second half of the week, as it tracks up along the East Coast.