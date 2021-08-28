Cooler, rainy weekend after weeklong scorcher

NEW YORK — The intense heat has been replaced by clouds and rain, which will stick around through most of the weekend.

Saturday will be much cooler than the past few days, with high temperatures in the region topping out in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and occassional downpours are possible throughout the day and evening. It will also be a bit windy, with wind speeds between 10 and 14 mph and possible gusts up to 24 mph.

Sunday will start off cloudy with spotty showers, but it will gradually become partly sunny by the evening. Highs in most of the tri-state area will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A chance of thunderstorms and showers returns Monday, along with the heat.

The next chance for a rain-free day will be Tuesday, which will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

