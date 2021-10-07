Cooler Thursday as more sun peeks out

NEW YORK — High pressure will move closer to the area Thursday, bringing a few breaks in the clouds later in the day.

We can expect partly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon with temperatures that will continue to feel seasonal. The high across the region will be around 70 degrees, possibly in the upper 60s in some areas.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps rising a a bit above average for this time of year. The high will be in the low 70s for much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds as an area of low pressure moves just to the east of the region. There is a chance of scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with a high of just 68 in the city and in the mid-to-upper 60s for the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with continued wind and a slight chance of scattered isolated showers. The high will be around 69 degrees in the city and in the upper 60s for the suburbs.