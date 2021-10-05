Cooler, overcast Tuesday with chance of isolated showers

NEW YORK — A stationary front will remain draped over the region Tuesday, keeping a chance of rain for portions of the area, however we won’t see nearly as much rain as Monday night.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a chance of isolated, scattered showers. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

High pressure builds in to our north and that continues to push the front southward, but it also clears our skies and warms us up as the middle of the week approaches.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will drift closer to the area. Temperatures will rise a bit, with a high of 73 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and continued mild with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the region.

The high dominates our weather right through the end of the work week, with shower chances showing up by the weekend, but not much.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm as an area of low pressure will pass to the east of the area.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and continued breezy as low pressure will drift into the Canadian Maritimes. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.