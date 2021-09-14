Cooler, calmer Tuesday before storms return later in week

After a humid day turned into a stormy night on Monday, we’ll get a break on Tuesday. However, the risk of thunderstorms makes a return later in the week.

Strong rain and wind late Monday night knocked out power to thousands across the area.

In New Jersey, power outages persisted through the night. By 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, JCP&L reported more than 10,200 customers still without power, while PSE&G reported nearly 800 customers in the dark.

A stationary front will drift south of the region Tuesday, bringing onshore wins and noticeably cooler temperatures. We can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon, with a slight chance of isolated showers.

The high temperature on Tuesday will be around 78 in the city, low 80s for inland sections and mid-70s over coastal areas.

Wednesday will be a warm and humid day as a southwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s in the city, but some inland areas could approach 90 degrees. Late in the day a cold front will approach bringing back the risk of scattered showers and storms. The front may carry a lot of tropical moisture that could produce torrential downpours resulting in the chance for more flash flooding. For now, the best chance of getting the heavy rain will be for areas well north and west of the city.

The front will meander around on Thursday, and it could possibly linger on Friday. That will keep the risk of some showers through the period. On top of that, a tropical wave that may develop well offshore later in the week could enhance the frontal boundary bring heavier downpours by Friday. At this point, it is far from certain, and it will have to be watched. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will hover around 80.