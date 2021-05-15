Cooler and a shower Sunday but feeling like summer as the week goes on

NEW YORK — The unseasonably warm weather continues with highs topping out near 80 in parts of the Tri-State around 2 p.m.

But it was a bit cooler near the shore courtesy of southerly winds.

Although there was plenty of sunshine across the area, there were light scattered sprinkles reported north and west of the city. The overnight will stay dry with lows in the mid-50s at Central Park, 44-55 in the suburbs.

For tomorrow, highs will be slightly cooler with a chance of afternoon showers and storms mainly north and west of the city after 1pm. Then the warmup continues into next week.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the 80s. So far, most of the work week looks dry. But there is a chance for more showers and storms later in the week.

In the meantime, if you plan on taking the boat out, please keep in mind that water temperatures are still a bit cool. Here’s a closer a look at important cold water safety tips to keep in mind.