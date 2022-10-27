NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure moved into the Great Lakes, bringing a northerly flow that will cool temperatures down on Friday.

Heading into Halloween, a storm system approaches, bringing the threat of some showers that may make it quite damp for trick-or-treating.

Skies will remain clear through the night. The winds have eased off from earlier today, but they will still be around from the north. That will bring temperatures down into the mid-40s in the city. Outlying spots will go down into the 30s.

Friday will feature a fair amount of sunshine, but that northerly wind will keep it on the cool side. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s during the afternoon. The winds will diminish Friday night, but that will also bring down the overnight lows. Expect temperatures to dip into the lower 40s in the city. The threat of frost will be possible for many suburbs as temperatures drop into the 30s for those locations.

Saturday will feature more sunshine. However, as the winds will be on the light side, temperatures will moderate back to around 60 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures will top out at around 60 as well. The day may start sunny, but clouds will increase ahead of an approaching storm system.

Halloween could be on the damp side as the storm system brings the chance of light showers around. The threat of steadier rain may develop during the evening hours as the storm system passes through the region. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

There may still be a few leftover showers early on Tuesday, but skies will clear out for the rest of the day. It will be pretty mild, with highs approaching 70.