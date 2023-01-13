NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter has started to make a return. Temperatures were in the 50s for much of Friday thanks to a storm system that brought a good southerly flow and some rain to the tri-state region. Late in the afternoon, a cold front swept through causing the winds to shift to the northwest and start to bring back the colder temperatures.

Some clouds will linger around Friday night as a storm well offshore intensifies. As that is occurring, an area of high pressure to the north will drive down much cooler winds and bring back the colder temperatures. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. Adding in the brisk winds, it will end up feeling more like the lower 20s toward daybreak.

The brisk winds will continue into Saturday. That will keep temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. Expect gusts toward 25 mph to continue and make it feel more like the 20s all day long. Also, there may still be a fair amount of clouds especially across eastern sections as the frontal boundary will remain offshore.

Saturday night will be a cold night featuring biting wind chills. Expect temperatures to drop to around 30 degrees, but the gusts may approach 30 mph at times. That will make it feel more like the teens during the late night hours.

Sunday looks to feature more of the same. Temperatures will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue, especially during the first half of the day. Expect it to continue to feel more like the 20s for much of the day. In the afternoon, the wind chill may approach the lower 30s. Off the coast, an ocean storm looks to develop along the frontal boundary could throw back some more clouds into the region.

The winds should finally ease on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, there will be a good deal of sunshine making it a pleasant day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.