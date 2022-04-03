NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers enjoyed a bright and seasonable day on Saturday, but Sunday will be a completely different story as a weak low-pressure system makes its way into the region.

Steady rain will begin after 9 a.m. Sunday morning and stay in place through about 1 p.m. or so. A short break is expected afterward, then a few more spotty showers could develop later in the afternoon and early evening. In addition, some areas well to the north and west of the city, such as Sussex County in New Jersey and Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York, will be cold enough for a coating of snow. It will be noticeably cooler in and around the five boroughs as well as afternoon temperatures struggle to break 50.

Drier and more seasonable conditions will be in place on Monday. Be sure to enjoy it because it is shaping up to be the only rain-free day of the upcoming week. Between Tuesday and Friday, the tri-state area will see two additional storm systems move through the region. The first will bring a round of wet weather from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon, and the second will soak the tri-state area from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The good news is that temperatures are expected to stay at seasonable levels (mid-50s) throughout most of the week, and the 60s could return on Friday.