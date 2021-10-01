Cool, crisp first day of Oct. before weekend warm up

NEW YORK — High pressure will continue to bring a cool and crisp air mass across the region Friday.

October arrives with cooler temps and plenty of sunshine for a perfect fall day.

The winds will be on the light side and that should help allow temperatures to moderate into the upper 60s.

As the high shifts to the south and offshore, southwesterly winds will develop, allowing for temperatures to continue to climb into the mid-to-upper 70s on Saturday. We’ll see an abundance of sunshine that day, too.

Sunday should start out pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Late in the day, a frontal boundary will approach from the north bringing the chance of showers back into the forecast.

Monday will be partly sunny with a scattered showers throughout the day as a stationary front remains over the region. Temperatures will once again be above normal with a high of 80 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.