Temperatures are taking a tumble. An area of high pressure is moving in from the north and sending in the coolest air that we have seen since the middle of June. Heading into the weekend, that high will move offshore and we will see temperatures on the climb.

Winds will be light on Thursday night and that will help cool things down substantially across the region. Overnight lows will end up in the mid 50s in the city, while many outlying areas will end up dropping into the 40s.

Friday will be another cool day featuring sunny skies as the high pressure moves right over the region. Temperatures will top out at around the mid 70s during the afternoon.

We will start to see a moderation in the temperatures on Saturday as the high starts to head offshore. Winds will turn more southerly, bringing the highs up toward 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By Sunday, we will see the warmup continue with highs approaching the mid 80s in the city. Some interior sections may see temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

To the north, a frontal boundary looks to drift south and that could bring some clouds around. For now, it looks like it will stay well north of the city allowing for the warmer temperatures.

It looks to remain dry for the start of the workweek. Monday will start to feature a few more clouds around with temperatures in the mid 80s. The clouds are coming from an approaching storm system that could bring the chance of showers by Tuesday. It will still be on the warm side with highs around 80 degrees.