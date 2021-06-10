Comfortable weekend in the cards

NEW YORK — The Big Apple saw the first heat wave of the season come to an end on Thursday as a cold front moved through the area and dropped temperatures into the low 80s.

It was the first heat wave recorded in Central Park since July 26-30, 2020.

With all that heat behind us, New Yorkers will now be able to give their air conditioner a break and enjoy a stretch of seasonable conditions. Afternoon highs are only expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s through early next week, and nighttime lows will drop to near 60.

Some suburbs to the north and west could cool into the 50s, and we could even see a few 40s as well.

Looking ahead, seasonably warm conditions are expected to stay in place through the later part of the month, with any extreme heat remaining out of the area. The tropics remain quiet as well, but anything can change as another active hurricane season is expected.