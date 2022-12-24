NEW YORK (PIX11) — The frigid air remained in place across the tri-state area today, setting records for the coldest afternoon on Christmas Eve for many of the areas.

Highs only reached the teens, and wind chills remained below zero in most locations throughout the day. Not much changes tonight.

The low is expected to be near 14 degrees in the city and single digits to teens in the suburbs. Wind chill values will also remain below zero for some of the regions. If you have plans to be out tonight, make sure to cover up any exposed skin, as frostbite and hypothermia are possible with these kinds of temperatures.

Cold conditions will be seen again on Christmas Day, but temperatures will rise slightly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s, and wind chills will be in the teens.

Temperatures will start to moderate beginning on Monday, making their way into the mid-30s and upper-40s.

A 50 is possible on Friday, and the area might see even milder conditions on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.