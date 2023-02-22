A warm front moving into the region brought another round of unsettled weather to the area.

While it was mainly a rain event for most along coastal sections, there was some sleet being reported at times. To the north, temperatures were cold enough to support a little bit of snow. Winter weather advisories were issued across Upstate New York as the snow and icy mix was significant enough to cause treacherous travel conditions.

A second round of rain will return during the overnight hours Wednesday night as a wave of low pressure slides through the region. As temperatures will steadily be on the climb, heading into the lower 40s, any icy mix to the north should changeover to rain as well.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A frontal boundary will meander to the south, causing a wide range of temperatures across New Jersey. In the city, we may be stuck in the upper 40s to around 50, while South Jersey could be approaching 60 degrees. To the north, temperatures will be stuck in the lower 40s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday looks to feature mostly sunny skies, but a cold front moving through the region early will cause temperatures to take a tumble. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 40s Friday morning, then it will cool down into the 30s by the late afternoon hours. Heading into the overnight hours, expect temperatures to end up at around the lower 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

The chill will continue into Saturday with temperatures only topping out in the lower 30s. During the latter part of the day, a wave of low pressure passing to the north could bring some snow showers. Sunday will be a better day as temperatures moderate back into the upper 40s.