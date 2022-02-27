After dealing with below-normal temperatures for the last three days, New Yorkers saw southwest winds push temperatures back up to seasonable levels on Sunday. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 48 degrees, and some locations even managed to break the 50-degree mark.

Unfortunately, the seasonable temps won’t hang around very long. A cold front will move through later Sunday evening, dropping temperatures back into the 30s and even bringing a few snowflakes to some areas. Expect the cold air to remain in place through Monday.

The weather is then expected to become more active beginning Tuesday as two storm systems make their way through the tri-state area. The first system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the Hudson Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The five boroughs will largely be spared, but a stray shower or flurry could wander our way. The same cannot be said for the second storm system however.

Just about everyone will get a dose of raindrops or snowflakes Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The good news is that it will be a quick-moving storm system with limited moisture, so any snow accumulation will be minimal.

Look for skies to clear-out on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s.