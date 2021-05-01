Cold, windy start to weekend in New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK — After a cold start to Saturday, the gusty winds will finally ease off. During the day, the sun will help bring temperatures up into the mid-60s despite a northwesterly airflow.

By Sunday, the winds will shift to the southwest and that will help bring temperatures up into the mid-70s.

The warmup will have a price though. A frontal boundary passing to the north will bring more clouds. A shower cannot be ruled out as well.

For the first half of next week, temperatures will remain on the mild side with highs in the lower 70s, but the chance of showers also sticks around through Wednesday.

