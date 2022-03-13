NEW YORK (PIX11) — Old Man Winter returned to the five boroughs yesterday and reminded New Yorkers that it’s not spring just yet. He blanketed the tri-state area with anywhere from a trace to 6 inches of snow on Saturday, and some sleet and rain were also thrown in for good measure. In addition, he cranked up the winds to nearly 60 mph in some locations and dropped temperatures a good 20 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Unfortunately, Old Man Winter enjoyed his visit so much that he has decided to hang around for another day. We won’t have any wintry weather to deal with, but the cold temperatures and blustery conditions will stay in place. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low- and mid-30s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees below normal, and wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible early in the day.

Fortunately, spring will begin to push its way back into the picture tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 50s, and a 60 is possible in some locations on Tuesday.