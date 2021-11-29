Bundle up! Chilly, winter-like start to the work week

A weak front moves through the region Monday morning, followed by high pressure working its way in from the west later in the day.

We can expect rain and some snow showers early in the morning, followed by gradual clearing by the afternoon. The high temperature will be only 43 in the city and in the mid 40s for the suburbs.

In addition to gusty winds, feel-like temperatures will likely dip into the teens and 20s Monday and Tuesday morning. Layers will be key to staying warm.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated rain or snow shower as a weak system passes to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move in from the west. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for much of the area.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the south bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower as low pressure will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.