NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sun returns on Wednesday, and it will be comfortable. Late at night a cold front looks to bring a line of rain or snow showers that will be pass quickly. While not much is expected in terms of totals, it will bring in a brisk wind from the northwest that will cause the New York Yankees home opener to be a chilly one.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Tuesday night. Temperatures will trail down into the upper 30s in the city.

Wednesday looks to be a pleasant day featuring mostly sunny skies. Expect afternoon temperatures to climb back into the lower to mid 50s during the afternoon. In the evening a frontal boundary will bring a fast-moving line of rain or snow showers. Regardless of rain or snow, amounts will not total much as with will be a quick mover. Maybe a dusting could occur on the colder surfaces for areas north and west of the city.

A chilly air mass moves in behind the front on Thursday. Temperatures will start out in the lower 30s in the morning and climb into the upper 40s during the day. There will be a gusty breeze that will make it feel more like the lower 30s during the early innings of the Yankee Home Opener in the afternoon. Eventually, the winds should ease making it more tolerable in the evening.

Thankfully, the chilly temperatures will make a quick exit and milder air will make a return by Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 50s, but clouds will move in as another storm system brings rain for Saturday.

While it looks to be a soggy Saturday with periods of rain. It will be a very mild day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance that some may see 70 degrees, but most will not be able to take advantage of the warm temperatures due to the rain.

The storm should make an exit by Saturday night allowing for us to dry out on Sunday. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the lower 50s.