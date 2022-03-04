High pressure will dominate the weather over the region Friday before moving offshore later in the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon as cold Canadian air will blanket the region. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the south as high pressure will move east of the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico over the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as a front will work its way into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will move toward the region. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures near 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy and cooler as a storm system will work its way in from the mid-west. Rain will develop as low pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.