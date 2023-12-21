NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front ushered in chilly temperatures to end the week.

The good news is that temperatures will bounce back through the holiday weekend. We stay dry, allowing the rivers to back down, but it will take time before the Passaic River in New Jersey goes below its banks. It may not happen until the weekend or early next week.

Skies will be mainly clear for much of the night. Temperatures will end up trailing down into the upper 20s overnight. The winds will be gusty at times, making it feel much worse.

Friday will feature a lot of sun. It will be quite cold, though, as highs will only climb into the upper 30s. Fortunately, the winds will be relatively light, so it will not feel too bad for the most part.

Temperatures then start to recover through the weekend. A weak disturbance will bring some clouds around on Saturday. It will be more seasonable as temperatures jump into the low to mid-40s. A weak disturbance passes to the north late Saturday night into Sunday morning, threatening a sprinkle or light wintry mix.

The rest of Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the upper 40s to around 50.

Come Christmas Day, expect a great deal of sunshine. There is no snow this year as it will be mild, with highs approaching 50 degrees. You need to go back to 2009 to see the last time we saw a White Christmas.

We will stay mild through the middle part of next week, but rain is in the forecast on Wednesday and may also linger into Thursday.