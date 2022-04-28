NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A sunny but gusty Thursday will make way for a sunny weekend in the New York and New Jersey area.

Clear skies and a high temperature of 53 degrees are on tap for Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be sunny and a bit breezy with slightly milder temperatures. The high will be 60 degrees in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and closer to seasonable with a high of 65 degrees in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures expected to reach into the 70s.

The rain returns next week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and 72 degrees in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as another storm system will pass through the region. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.