NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a very soggy note as a nor’easter brought heavy rain, snow inland and coastal flooding to the tri-state region. While the storm will move out, the winds and cold temperatures will be here to stay into the weekend.

Any leftover showers along the coast and flurries will taper off Friday evening. Skies will then clear out but there will still be a breeze into the overnight. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid 30s.

The sun will return on Saturday, but the chill and wind will stick around. While we will see temperatures climbing into the lower 40s, the gusty winds make it feel more like around 30 degrees all day long.

On Sunday, the winds shift more northerly making it a colder day. Despite having generally sunny skies, temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Adding in the wind, it may feel more like the upper 20s at times.

The cold wind will continue to be an item heading into Monday, but temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s

Things finally calm down by Tuesday, but daytime highs will continue to hover around 40 degrees through Thursday.

Heading into Christmas weekend, the forecast models are indicating the potential for a powerful storm system that could bring everything from heavy rain to a lot of snow as well as strong winds. Right now, the time period to watch would be between Friday and Christmas Eve. A lot will change between now and into early next week before we get a better idea of what is to come.